Justin Bieber reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

The singer Justin Bieber revealed Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease in an Instagram post that called out people who have made comments about his appearance in recent months.
After TMZ reported the news, Bieber, 25, posted a screenshot of the article with caption saying people who had said he looked like he was on drugs "failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease."
"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!" Bieber said.
Bieber is scheduled to release a 10-episode series on YouTube titled "Justin Bieber: Seasons" on Jan. 27. He has recently hinted at his struggles, having said in March that he was stepping away from making new music to work on "deep rooted issues" and his marriage to the model Hailey Baldwin.
Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that can manifest symptoms such as joint pain, rashes, fever, chills, fatigue and neurological problems, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Bieber's Lyme disease triggered depression and other symptoms while the condition went undiagnosed for most of last year, TMZ reported.