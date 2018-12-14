Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Kanye West went on a lengthy Twitter rant Thursday night to address multiple facets of his feud with Drake, and then accused the rapper of threatening him, which prompted his wife to come to his defense.

The tweet storm seemed to stem from Drake asking for a clearance from Kanye for Drake's song "Say What's Real." The song uses parts of Kanye's song "Say You Will," so Drake would need Kanye's approval to put the recording on streaming services.

Kanye tweeted a screenshot of a text from an unknown person making the request and then said: "Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths."

Ye thinks Drake dissing the 350s, sneakers Kanye designed for Adidas, hurt sales.

After several more tweets, one of which included a highlighted scripture verse, Kanye revealed that Drake had called him.

"Mission accomplished," Kanye wrote, but then said he wasn't going to clear the track.

"Drake called trying to threatened (sic) me," Kanye tweeted. "So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk."

About two hours later, Kim Kardashian West also addressed Drake, writing on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet: "Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

She continued: "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world." That tweet is still up.

In Kanye's more than 100 tweets, with some repeated, over about 10 hours, he continued to vent and accused Drake of threatening him. "If I’m bipolar This kind of s*** can get me ramped," said one tweet.

The rant seemed to conclude with "All positive vibes." Then, "All love." That was about 2 a.m. ET. At about 8 a.m. ET, Kanye wrote, "Meditate in positivity."

In the midst of the string of Kanye tweets Drake posted a line of five laughing, crying emojis to his Instagram stories, but it was not clear if he was responding to the tweets.

Kanye and Drake got along once upon a time, but earlier this year, Ye got in the middle of an ongoing rivalry between Drake and Pusha T.

Kanye produced a song for Pusha in which the rapper said Drake doesn't write his own lyrics.

In a subsequent song, Pusha revealed that Drake had a child with former porn star Sophie Brussaux. Drake accused Kanye of telling Pusha about the son, a claim Kanye denies.