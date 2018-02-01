At one point in the TMZ interview, shown on its website, West says, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

Amid a social media outcry, West later said on Twitter, "Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved."

The NAACP said in a Twitter response addressed to West, "There is a lot of misinformation out there and we are happy to provide insight. Black people have fought against slavery since we first landed on this continent."

In a recent video interview with television personality and radio host Charlamagne Tha God shot before West's TMZ appearance, the rapper took similar stances, but he also took some criticism. Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, spoke to MSNBC's Ali Velshi on Wednesday, saying that West "looks ignorant."

He said West's remarks on slavery were not well thought-out — he meant to say that that African-Americans can sometimes limit themselves mentally and psychologically.

"He’s into clothing," said McKelvey, the host of the syndicated "Breakfast Club." "He’s got a factory. He watches people make clothes. When you see people cut fabric, they measure twice so they can cut once because they’re not going to waste that fabric. So don’t waste your thoughts like that. You have too big of a platform. You have too much influence. There’s people out there actually listening to you."

McKelvey said the rapper only admires the president for beating long odds and winning the 2016 election. "I don’t even think that Kanye is even aware of any of those [Trump] policies and ideologies," he told Velshi. "And that’s why he looks ignorant."