Kanye West on President Trump: 'The mob can't make me not love him'

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him," West tweeted Wednesday.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Trump, for his part, returned the compliment, tweeting: "Thank you Kanye, very cool!" The president later retweeted West's photo of a signed Trump hat with "MAGA!"

The iconoclastic rapper's evident affection for Trump is not new. At a performance in San Jose in the middle of November 2016, West told the crowd that "if I would've voted, I would've voted for Trump." (He has also suggested he might run for president himself in 2020.)

The latest round of praise for the president comes as West has ramped up his activity on Twitter, treating his tens of millions of followers to a torrent of philosophical musings and cryptic pronouncements.

In addition to his effusions about the president, West has posted videos of "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams, who predicted Trump would win the 2016 election and has since become a pro-Trump personality. West also tweeted admiration for Candace Owens, a conservative pundit who has criticized the Black Lives Matter movement.

And he took a shot at former President Barack Obama in another tweet Wednesday evening. "Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed," he wrote.

Asked about West's admiration for the president on Wednesday afternoon, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "I don't know of any conversation they've had over the last week or so."

"I'll keep you posted if that changes," Sanders added.