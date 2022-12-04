Keke Palmer confirms pregnancy in her SNL monologue

“Saturday Night Live” returned after the holiday break with host Keke Palmer making a big announcement: She is having a baby!

Palmer confirmed the news by unveiling her baby bump during her animated monologue talking about her big year starring in “Nope” and being nominated for an Academy Award, which she quickly acknowledged didn’t actually happen.

Palmer, 29, is expecting with her boyfriend, Darius Daulton, the brother of “Insecure” star Sarunas Jackson.

Palmer said she knew rumors of her pregnancy had been spreading, so much so that people had congratulated her.

“I was trying so hard to keep it on the downlow,” she said. “But honestly this is the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. I am going to be a mom.”

Palmer was very game in an opening sketch spoofing the soap opera network, getting hurled into wrestling positions and thrown into furniture by Cecily Strong. It was revealed at the end of the sketch that stunt doubles had filled in for the stars. Palmer also poked fun at Drake in a sketch focusing on women –“United Tingz of Aubrey” –who previously dated Drake.

The show opened with a sketch taking aim at Herschel Walker and the run-off election.

“My wife says all I do is run off,” quipped Kenan Thompson as Walker.