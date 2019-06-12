Breaking News Emails
Kevin Durant announced on Instagram Wednesday that he underwent a successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles' tendon.
"Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY," the Golden State Warriors star captioned a photo of him in a hospital bed. "My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way."
Durant, 30, was injured Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, in which the Warriors faced elimination.
The Warriors, who trail the Toronto Raptors by three games to two in the best-of-seven series, went on to win 106-105.
Durant said Wednesday that he is "hurting deeply," but is OK and explained why he chose to play in Monday's game after a more than month-long absence due to a calf strain.
"Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do," he wrote. "I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat."
Durant wrote that he is "proud" that he gave all that he physically could, and that his teammates won.
"It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this," Durant wrote. "I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it."
Some Raptors fans cheered when Durant was injured, which was met with swift backlash on social media, including by some NBA players such as Joel Embiid of Philadelphia 76ers.
As Durant was being escorted off the court and into the Warriors' locker room, some Raptors fans began to cheer in celebration, prompting Raptors players Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry to discourage such behavior.
An anonymous fan sent a floral arrangement to the Warriors' offices to apologize "on behalf of Canada," according to NBC Sports.
The arrangement also had a ribbon that read "Canada is sorry KD" across it.