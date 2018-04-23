Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Kevin Smith calls 'widow-maker' heart attack 'the best thing that ever happened to me'

He admits to being high on pot while doing his first television interview since the health scare.

by Jonathan Sperling /  / Updated 

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Less than two months after a heart attack almost cost him his life, comedian and director Kevin Smith is calling the near-death experience "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Smith, the director behind cult-classic films such as "Clerks" and "Mallrats," told the "Today" show on Monday that he has been steadily recovering since having a "widow-maker" heart attack during a comedy special in February.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Kevin Smith speaks out for the first time since his massive heart attack

06:18

"Honestly, the heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to me," said Smith, who later noted that he was a "wake-and-baker" (a term for people smoke marijuana shortly after waking up) and felt great despite being awake since 5 a.m.

"It makes sense because I had 100 percent blockage in the LAD [left anterior descending], the big artery, the widow-maker," said Smith in his first television interview since the potentially deadly coronary.

Related

Director Kevin Smith says he survived a 'massive heart attack'

"It didn't feel like I was having a heart attack. [I] didn't recognize it was happening. But as they went inside me, opened up that vein, suddenly I breathed and felt a world better," Smith went on to say.

In the days after the heart attack, Smith was advised by his general practitioner to lose 50 pounds and lower his cholesterol by following a plant-based diet. He says he has since lost 32 pounds and plans to lose more weight in the near future. He credits a potato-based diet touted in magician Penn Jillette's book "Presto!" for the weight loss.

Kevin Smith's heart attack: Would you recognize a 'widowmaker'?

04:32

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.