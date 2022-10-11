Khloe Kardashian reveals she had tumor removed from her face

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she recently underwent a procedure to have a tumor removed from her face.

The “Kardashians” star, 38, shared a series of posts in her Instagram story on Tuesday detailing the experience, which began months ago when she noticed the bump and believed it was a pimple.

“After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging,” Kardashian wrote next to a close-up shot of the bump.

@khloekardashian via Instagram

Kardashian continued, explaining that she had the bump biopsied after two dermatologists deemed the bump an “incredibly rare” condition for someone her age.

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” she went on. Kardashian said she chose Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher, a “dear friend” of her family to perform the surgery.

“I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fisher was able to get everything — ll my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process,” the reality star wrote.

Kardashian told fans she would be wearing a bandage on my face, which she intended to rock in “fabulous” style. Once the bandage was removed, she would likely have a scar and an “indention” on her cheek, she said.

Kardashian said decided to go public with the story of her tumor to “remind everyone” to get any unusual skin conditions checked out by a dermatologist.

Kardashian, who said she always wears sunscreen, added that this is not her first go round with skin cancer. At age 19, she said, she underwent a surgery to remove a melanoma from her back.

“So I am precomposed to melanomas,” she wrote, adding that “even those that are not” should be undergoing routine skin cancer screenings.

“Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as our annual checkups,” she wrote.