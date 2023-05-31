Kim Cattrall couldn't stay away from 'Sex and the City' role after all

Kim Cattrall is stepping back into Samantha Jones' shoes.

The official “And Just Like That...” Twitter account confirmed on Wednesday that Kim Cattrall will reprise her “Sex and the City” role in the second season of the Max show.

She was not part of the show's first season.

“Secret’s out!!” the account wrote, retweeting a report on Cattrall’s return.

A spokesperson for Max also confirmed Cattrall’s return as Samantha Jones in “And Just Like That…” to NBC News.

Reps for Cattrall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Season Two of “And Just Like That...” will premiere June 22 and will also see the return of John Corbett as Aidan Shaw and Candice Bergen’s character Enid Frick.

Cattrall has not been a part of the revival series and publicly said she was done with the show amid an alleged feud with star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Fans last saw the outspoken PR maven in the second “Sex and the City” movie in 2010.

Cattrall made comments about her relationship with her former co-stars, telling Piers Morgan in 2017 that Parker “could have been nice” and that their relationships were “toxic.” Parker said she was “heartbroken” by Cattrall’s comments.

Cattrall told Variety in 2022 that she wasn’t asked to join “And Just Like That...”

She also said she was ready to say goodbye to Samantha after filming “Sex and the City 2” because her character not progressing.

Later that year, Parker confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Cattrall was never approached for the HBO reboot.

“We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Parker said.

Samantha Jones, however, was referenced via text messages to Carrie, though never appeared in person. In Season One’s first episode, fans discover that Samantha moved to London for work and she and Carrie had a falling out when she fired Samantha as her publicist.

Over the course of the season, the two former friends exchange texts, seemingly attempting to rekindle their friendship.

After the show was renewed for a second season, creator Michael Patrick King told Variety that the texts between Samantha and Carrie would continue for Season Two, without elaborating on Cattrall physically reprising the role.