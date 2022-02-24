Kim Kardashian says Ye's posts have caused 'emotional distress' in new court documents

Kim Kardashian says social media posts made by her ex Ye, formerly Kanye West, have caused her "emotional distress," according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Kardashian, 41, asked the judge to restore her status to a single person to "begin the healing process" and "move forward." Ye, 44, and Kardashian share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," Kardashian wrote in the documents, obtained by NBC News. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

A spokesperson for Kardashian and a spokesperson for Ye did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. In December, she filed to be "legally single," which would split divorce proceedings into two parts: the first would settle her legal name and marital status, and the second would determine custody of the couple's four children and financial assets. Ye objected the bifurcation this month.

Since Kardashian first filed for divorce, Ye has spoken out against his oldest daughter North's TikTok account, prompting Kardashian to respond through a public Instagram story.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she said. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Earlier this month, West apologized for "sharing screenshots" of the couple's messages, in which Kardashian appeared to be worried for her boyfriend Pete Davidson's safety because of West's posts, and acknowledged that it "came off as harassing Kim."

In the request Kardashian filed Wednesday, she also said that per the couple's prenuptial agreement, they don't share income, property or other assets.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but it at least appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not," Kardashian continued in the court filing. "I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."