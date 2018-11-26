Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Kim Kardashian West says she was high on ecstasy when she got married for the first time — and when she filmed a sex tape with Ray J.

The reality TV star made the admission on Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” during a conversation with her sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, the father of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's children, about rumors of her being high at a theme park.

“I got married on ecstasy -- the first time,” Kardashian West said of her wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she continued. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

The news apparently surprised Disick who asked: “You were high on ecstasy when you [made] that sex tape?”

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kardashian West responded. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

The 2003 sex tape Kardashian West starred in with then-boyfriend Ray J went public in 2007 and launched her to fame.

Kardashian West and Thomas divorced in 2004. She wed basketball player Kris Humphries in front of E! cameras in 2011 and famously filed for divorce 72 days later.

Kardashian West married Kanye West on May 14, 2014. The couple has three children.