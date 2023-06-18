Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy with homage to Blink-182 video

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy announcement re-created a scene from a hit video by husband Travis Barker’s band, Blink-182.

On Friday, Kardashian Barker shared video footage from a Blink-182 concert where she held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant,” from the audience.

As fans may recall, a woman did the same thing in Blink-182’s 1999 video for the hit song, “All The Small Things.”

In the video, which parodies '90s boy bands, Blink-182 performs for a crowd of adoring fans who hold up signs for the rockers that say things like “Blink Me” and “I Want You That Way, Baby.”

During video that covers an instrumental bridge, Barker kisses and rolls with a woman in an animal print bikini on the beach. That woman later, at the concert in the video, dances to the song while holding up a yellow sign that reads, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

In the video Kardashian Barker's shared, unlike the music video, Barker immediately jumped off stage to give her a hug and a kiss after seeing her sign.

Kardashian Barker later shared a clip from the “All The Small Things” music video on her Instagram story, seemingly confirming the reference.

Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy comes after the couple spoke of wanting to have a child together on her family’s reality show, “The Kardashians.”

“Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kardashian Barker said on the show.

She has three children with her former partner, Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Barker has two children from his previous marriage to model Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

The show followed Kardashian Barker as she started IVF. However, in Season Three of “The Kardashians,” she said she was "officially done with IVF" and wanted to leave her family planning in God’s hands.

“I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she said at the time. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

During Season One, Kardashian Barker also said she wasn’t having “the most amazing experience” with IVF.

She said the medicine had some side effects that left her feeling “a little bit off, not like myself, super moody and hormonal.”

“I’m a lunatic half the time,” she said on the show.

Fans expressed their joy at Kardashian Barker’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

“This is my favorite Kardashian thing ever. Congratulations,” one person said.

Another wrote, “Not me actually crying 😭 what a cute way to tell him.”