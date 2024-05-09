Kris Jenner reveals she has a tumor in new ‘Kardashians’ trailer

Season Five of “The Kardashians” will tackle multiple health scares in the family.

In the latest trailer for the upcoming season, each family member is briefly highlighted as they share an update about their busy lifestyles. When Kris Jenner speaks, the clip takes a somber tone.

The 68-year-old is shown having a consultation with a doctor. In the subsequent scene, she holds back tears as she reveals, “I had my scan. They found a cyst and, like, a little tumor.”

Longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble appears to be by her side as she shares the news. The clip then cuts to a concerned reaction from daughter Khloé Kardashian. In another scene, Kylie Jenner starts to sob as Kendall Jenner comforts her.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family does not provide more details about her health status before the teaser ends.

Fans will learn more about her medical issues when Season Five airs on Hulu on May 23.

Kris Jenner is not the only family member who is expected to discuss emotional health news. The season was filmed while Kourtney Kardashian Barker was pregnant with her son Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker. Kardashian Barker experienced complications during the pregnancy.

“This is the best blessing in the world, but it’s a high-risk pregnancy,” Kardashian Barker shares in the clip.

She adds, “I had to go in for fetal surgery, which was terrifying.” The trailer includes footage of Kardashian Barker lying in a hospital bed as she holds her husband’s hand.

She appears to call her mom about the procedure. “This is really crazy. I just want Kourtney to be OK,” Kris Jenner says.

Kardashian Barker first revealed to fans she had to undergo fetal surgery in September 2023.

She uploaded a post to Instagram thanking her doctors for saving her baby’s life.

Beside a black-and-white photo of her gripping Barker’s hand, she wrote, in part, “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

She described the intense fear she felt after learning she needed surgery. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she concluded.

Two sources close to Kardashian Barker confirmed to NBC News that the couple welcomed their first child together in November 2023.