Kristen Cavallari and Jay Cutler to divorce after 10 years together

The reality television star and her retired NFL quarterback husband issued identical statements saying it was a "situation of two people growing apart."

By Doha Madani

Reality television star Kristin Cavallari and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler are seeking a divorce after 10 years together, the couple announced Sunday.

Cavallari, who rose to fame as a teenager on MTV's "Laguna Beach," said in an Instagram post the decision was a result of two people "growing apart." Cutler said the same in an identical statement on his own social media.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the statement said.

The couple got engaged in 2011 after less than a year of dating and married in 2013, after the birth of their first son. They had two more children together, another boy and a daughter.

Cavallari and Cutler exposed some of their home life to fans through their reality television show, "Very Cavallari," which premiered in 2018. The show focused on Cavallari's business ventures as well as her home life and family.

"Very Cavallari" airs on the E! network, which is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 