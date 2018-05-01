Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors have declined to file charges in two alleged sex abuse cases against actors Steven Seagal and Kevin Spacey, but at least one other case involving each man is still under review.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that it was declining to file one potential count of felony sexual abuse of an acquaintance dating back to 1993 against Seagal, in part because the statute of limitations has expired.

The alleged victim, who is not named in a charge evaluation document, was 18 years old at the time of the alleged conduct. A phone call to Seagal’s attorney was not immediately returned.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also said Tuesday it was declining to file on one potential felony count including sexual abuse against Spacey from 1992, also because the statute of limitations expired. In that case, the alleged victim said he was the victim of a sexual assault by Spacey in 1992.

A representative for Spacey did not respond to a request for comment.

The DA's office is still reviewing one sex crimes case each against Seagal and Spacey, a spokesman for the office said.

The cases were handled by the office's entertainment sex crimes task force, which was established amid the #MeToo movement and a growing list of accusations against powerful entertainment figures, including former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Also Tuesday, the L.A. district attorney's office said in documents that it would not be filing two counts against actor Anthony Anderson related to alleged sexual abuse that allegedly occurred in February and April of this year.

Prosecutors wrote in the charge evaluation document that "the reporting party had declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer" and that an interview was a necessary piece of the investigation. Anderson in late July denied any wrongdoing, according to Reuters.

There have been several allegations against Spacey, who won a best actor Oscar for his role in "American Beauty" in 2000, and took home the Academy Award for best supporting in 1996.

"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance at him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was in his mid-20s.

Spacey, now 58, issued an apology after Rapp's allegations were reported by BuzzFeed.

He then virtually disappeared from Hollywood. He was fired from the Netflix series "House of Cards" and cut from the film "All the Money in the World."