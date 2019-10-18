Breaking News Emails
Lady Gaga might want to "Just Dance" alone from now on.
During her latest Enigma Las Vegas residency show at MGM's Park Theater Thursday, a fan who she had invited on stage tumbled while holding her and the two fell right into the shocked audience below.
The fan had hugged Lady Gaga before picking her up, which she embraced by wrapping her legs around him. He then started bouncing with her in his arms before his knees appear to buckle and he fell off the edge of the stage with the pop star in his arms.
Videos posted to Twitter show the fan fell right on top of Lady Gaga as shocked concertgoers screamed in distress.
Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia, a common musculoskeletal disorder, but she got right back on the stage with the help of a security detail and a small ladder.
"Everything's OK. The only thing that's not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage to get back up," she said.
She immediately invited the visibly upset fan back up on the stage with her.
"Can you promise me something? Can you just forgive yourself right now for that happening?" she asked as the two sat at her piano. "It takes two to tango," she said, comforting him.
"We fell into each other's arms. We're like Rose and Jack in the 'Titanic,'" she joked, adding that it wasn't her first time to fall off a stage.
So she serenaded the shaken fan, and then continued the show without any indication she was phased.
Later she posted pictures on Instagram of her "post show routine." She wrote she sits in an "ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20."
Earlier she had posted a picture of her getting out of a pool after her "Pre-show routine: Hard workout and then Galactic Laps."