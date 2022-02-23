IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lindsay Lohan goes viral on TikTok for sharing how to actually say her last name

Turns out most people have been mispronouncing "Lohan" for years.
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan pictured here at the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia on Nov. 5, 2019.James Gourley / Getty Images file
By Morgan Sung

Lindsay Lohan, who joined TikTok earlier this month, has gone viral for sharing how to actually pronounce her last name.

"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what?" Lohan said in her first video, which was posted on Feb. 7 and widely shared on Wednesday. "I'm on TikTok!"

She placed the emphasis on the first syllable of her last name, stressing the "o" instead of the "a." Many fans realized they've been mispronouncing her name for years.

"Lindsay... lowen?" One comment said, along with a confused emoji.

Another ironically misspelled Lohan's name: "Lindsey 'LOWEN'?!? I'VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?"

One TikTok user joked, "u pronounced ur name wrong."

In the weeks since she joined TikTok, Lohan reposted her Planet Fitness ads, which aired during the Super Bowl, and recreated an iconic scene from the "Parent Trap," which now has 12.7 million views.

In addition to her newfound TikTok stardom, Lohan is set to star in the Netflix rom-com "Falling for Christmas" with Chord Overstreet.

