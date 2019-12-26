Lindsey Vonn proposes to P.K. Subban, says 'men deserve engagement rings too'

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and National Hockey League star P.K. Subban got engaged again, but this time she popped the question in what she wrote was a "non-traditional move."
"On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me ... and he said yes," Vonn wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a collage of the couple clad in matching pajamas with their three dogs. "Can't wait to marry you babe."
Though the couple first got engaged in August, the Olympic skier wrote that she wanted to present Subban with a ring as a display of "equality."
"We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words," Vonn wrote on Instagram. "Men deserve engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves."
Vonn and Subban, who met two years ago and made their relationship public in 2018, are now among the seven percent of couples globally who propose to each other with two rings, according to The Knot's 2019 Jewelry and Engagement Study.
According to Vogue, the couple is planning to move to New Jersey, where Subban is a defenseman with the New Jersey Devils.
"We're not in a big hurry to get married," Vonn told Vogue. "It kind of depends on his playing schedule, and when we have time to sit down and go through it. I don't want to stress him out because he has a big season coming."
Vonn, who announced her plans to retire from professional skiing in February, finished her career with 82 World Cup victories and four World Cup Overall championships. She also won three Olympic medals, including gold in downhill in Vancouver in 2010.
Subban won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2013 with the Montreal Canadiens. He led the Nashville Predators to the franchise's first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2017 and was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2019.
"Lindsey's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Subban told Vogue. "She deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do."