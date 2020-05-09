Little Richard's death mourned by music world: 'This one really stings'

The death of Little Richard, a flamboyant founding father of rock 'n' roll, led to an outpouring of tributes. Richard, who influenced musicians from The Beatles to Prince, died at 87, it was announced Saturday.
"This one really stings. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of my bandmates and fans all over the world. Richard truly was the king!," Richard's longtime guitarist Kelvin Holly posted on Instagram.
Pastor Bill Minson, a close friend of Little Richard’s, wrote a personal obituary on his Facebook page for a "great singer, actor and performer."
Singer-songwriter Patti Smith said on Instagram that Little Richard's hit "Tutti Frutti" awoke "a positive anarchy" in her "little girl's heart."
"Nothing was the same after hearing his exciting and excitable voice.In 1955 we were stomping in our Buster Brown shoes, and the name of the energy was Little Richard! Farewell voice of an age; he commingles with the firmament now," Smith wrote.
Tevin Jermod Campbell, a singer and actor, commemorated Richard's passing with a tweet recalling the first time he met him.
"I met Little Richard when I was 13 or 14 at Aunt Kizzy’s in Marina Del Ray. The advice he gave me is invaluable. He was such a class act and I will never forget the time I sat at his table and he talked to me like I was his little bro. RIP Little Richard," Campbell wrote.
Other artists such as rapper Juicy J and rock band Beach Boy's Brian Wilson also expressed their condolences on social media.
"I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever. Love & Mercy, Brian," Wilson tweeted.