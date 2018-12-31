Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Erik Ortiz and Matthew Devine

Louis C.K. faced a wave of backlash Monday after audio surfaced online of a stand-up routine in which he appears to mock survivors of the school massacre in Parkland, Florida, as well as people who identify as nonbinary.

The Emmy-winning comedian, who launched a career telling dark and crude jokes, hasn't commented publicly about the audio's content, which NBC News could not immediately verify.

While he has largely stayed out of the limelight after he admitted to sexual misconduct more than a year ago, he has performed in small clubs in recent months.

The audio, which was posted to YouTube on Sunday and later deleted, was purportedly taken at the Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island, New York, earlier this month, CBS News reported. The venue could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

In a two-minute clip that was shared on social media, the 51-year-old comedian appeared to address the younger generation and political correctness.

In discussing people who don't conform to a gender, "they're like royalty," Louis C.K. appeared to say. "They tell you what to call them. 'You should address me as they/them, because I identify as gender-neutral.' Oh, OK. You should address me as 'there' because I identify as a location."

Then, he appeared to talk about last February's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people were killed and 14 others wounded.

"They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing?" he appeared to say. "You're young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit … you're not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? … You didn't get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I've got to listen to you talking?"

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed and son survived the shooting at Parkland, tweeted Monday, "To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don't you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?"

The set was also criticized by other comedians on social media.

"Louis CK is insisting that he not only be remembered as a terrible person, but also as a terrible comedian," tweeted Stephanie Allynne.

"Those jokes are bad," Ian Karmel, a head writer of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," also tweeted.

Louis C.K.'s career was upended after an exposé in The New York Times in November 2017 in which five women accused him of sexual misconduct, including masturbating during phone calls, dating back at least 15 years. In the wake of the allegations, screenings of his latest film were canceled and a second special on Netflix was scrapped.

He later responded in a statement that "these stories are true," and that "I have been remorseful of my actions."

He laid low in the months that followed, although his more recent return to the stage received mixed reviews from those in the entertainment industry who felt his comeback was premature. A call to his former rep was not immediately returned on Monday.

Adding to the controversy, a 2011 HBO special in which Louis C.K. said the N-word also triggered backlash after it resurfaced this month on social media.