Margot Kidder, best known for playing reporter Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the "Superman" film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died at her Montana home. She was 69.

Kidder's death was first reported by TMZ but confirmed by the Franzen Davis funeral home in Livingston, Montana and later by her agent.

"The actress and activist passed away on Sunday, May 13th, 2018 at her home," the funeral home said. A cause of death was not given.

Born Margaret Ruth Kidder in Yellowknife, Canada, she got her start in low-budget Canadian movies and TV shows before landing a role as Gene Wilder's love interest in the 1970 cult comedy “Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx.”

Kidder later starred in the 1973 Brian DePalma thriller “Sisters,” appeared with Robert Redford in “The Great Waldo Pepper” in 1975, and anchored the 1979 horror movie "The Amityville Horror.”

But her breakout role was the strong-willed reporter Lois Lane in 1978's "Superman," which starred Reeve as the titular man of steel.

The actress waged battle with bipolar disorder for years and was an outspoken proponent of mental health reform and other political causes.

