Max von Sydow, actor known for 'The Exorcist,' 'Game of Thrones,' dies at 90

Actor Max von Sydow, whose seven-decade-long career included roles as Father Merrin in "The Exorcist" and Emperor Ming in "Flash Gordon," died Sunday, his agent said. He was 90.
"It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max Von Sydow," his wife Catherine said in a statement sent to NBC News by agent Jean Diamond.
Von Sydow was born Carl Adolf von Sydow in Sweden in 1929 and started acting in European films at about the age of 20. Since then, he had appeared in nearly 200 movies and television shows.
Recently, Sydow played Three-Eyed Raven in "Game of Thrones," Lor San Tekka in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and voiced Klaus Ziegler for "The Simpsons."
His appearance in "Game of Thrones" earned him an Emmy nomination. He has also been nominated for two Academy Awards — for best actor in the late 1980s for his portrayal of a penniless farmer in "Pelle the Conqueror" and for best supporting actor in 2012 for his role as a mute in “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”
Sydow became an icon of global cinema in the 1950s and 1960s with his roles in famed Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s brooding existential dramas, such as “The Seventh Seal.” The actor was a regular in the director's films, acting in nearly a dozen.
He debuted in Hollywood as Jesus in 1965's "The Greatest Story Ever Told," but became well-known after his role as the priest in "The Exorcist."
He was also known for roles in more recent films "Shutter Island" and "Minority Report."
This is a developing story, check back for updates.