By Elisha Fieldstadt

She wanted it to be him.

Actress Meg Ryan announced on Instagram Thursday that she and musician John Mellencamp were getting married.

"ENGAGED!" she wrote on Instagram with a hand-drawn portrait of the two of them.

The two have been dating on-and-off since 2010. Mellencamp, 67, reportedly dated supermodel Christie Brinkley from 2015 to 2016, but reunited with Ryan shortly after that breakup. He's previously been married three times and has five children.

Ryan, 56, was married to actor Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. She has one child with him and adopted her daughter, Daisy True, from China in 2006.

A wedding date and details have not been announced.