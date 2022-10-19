Meghan calls Queen Elizabeth's death 'a complicated time'

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has "been a complicated time" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, she said in an interview with Variety published Wednesday.

"I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time," said Meghan, 41.

Meghan and Harry traveled from California — where they decamped to after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 — to the U.K. to attend the Queen’s funeral following her Sept. 8 death.

Meghan added to Variety that she is “proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Harry, the Queen's grandson, who is 38, has coped with the loss by saying the late monarch has been "reunited with her husband," the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died at 99 years old in April 2021, Meghan said in the interview.

She praised the Queen — who, at 96 years old, was the longest-serving British monarch in history — as "the the most shining example" of what female leadership looks like.

During their trip to the U.K., Harry and Meghan also reunited with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle to pay tribute to the Queen and greet mourners.

The reunion made headlines given the brothers' recent rift, especially following Harry and Meghan's joint decision to abandon their royal posts and air their grievances with the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Both praised the Queen throughout that interview, with Meghan saying she has “always been wonderful to me.”

Harry and Meghan visited the Queen in April for the first time since abandoning their royal duties while on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games, an international sports competition for wounded military veterans of which Harry is a founder and patron.

The couple share two children: Archie, born in May 2019, and Lilibet, born in June 2021, who is named after the Queen, whose family nickname was Lilibet.

In response to a question from the Variety interviewer about how Meghan and Harry had "processed this loss as a family," she said the pair "feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward," including their foundation, Archewell, she said.

"In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective," Meghan told the publication. "It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on."