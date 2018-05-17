Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Meghan Markle's dad won't attend royal wedding to Prince Harry

The American actress said she hopes he gets "the space he needs to focus on his health."

by Alastair Jamieson /  / Updated 

Meghan Markle speaks out about her father

04:18

LONDON — Meghan Markle’s father will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry, the bride-to-be said in a statement Thursday.

The American actress confirmed earlier media reports that Thomas Markle would not be able to walk her down the aisle on Saturday. TMZ reported that he needed heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said in the statement, which was released by Kensington Palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

The Los Angeles native added: “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

The announcement came as a full carriage procession and military rehearsal got underway in Windsor, England, where the 36-year-old will marry Harry, 33, at St. George's Chapel.

Where Harry weds Meghan: Inside St. George's Chapel

01:43

Her mother, Doria Ragland, is still due to attend and meet her soon-to-be in-laws before the ceremony.

The American TV audience for the royal wedding is expected to exceed the 23 million Americans who tuned in for Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

However, some 17 percent of Brits want to get rid of their monarchy, according to a poll.

