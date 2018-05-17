Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry, the bride-to-be said in a statement Thursday.

The American actress confirmed earlier media reports that her father would not be able to walk her down the aisle on Saturday. TMZ reported that he needed heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said in the statement, which was released by Kensington Palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

Markle, a Los Angeles native, added: “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

The announcement came as a full carriage procession and military rehearsal got underway in Windsor, England, where Markle, 36, will marry Harry, 33, at St. George's Chapel.