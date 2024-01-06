Singer Michael Bolton revealed he was diagnosed with a brain tumor just before the holidays and had to undergo immediate surgery.

He said in a post on social media that the surgery was a success and that he has been recovering at home with his family.

Bolton, who is 70, said in the post he "will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring."

He said it is "always the hardest thing" to disappoint his fans, "but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

Bolton said he would give updates on the situation when he can.

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years," Bolton wrote. "Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart."

Bolton rose to fame in the 1970's rock music scene and gained prominence in the '80s and '90s as a pop singer, working with artists like Cher, Bob Dylan and Shania Twain during his decades-long career.

Bolton took home Grammy Awards for “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You?” which he co-wrote, and his cover of “When a Man Loves a Woman,” which appeared on his 1991 chart-topping album “Time, Love & Tenderness.”

He's also a known philanthropist, having started The Michael Bolton Charities in 1993, which supports women and children who have been victims of poverty and emotional, physical and sexual abuse. He has participated in a number of events to support children and victims of domestic violence.