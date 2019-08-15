Breaking News Emails
Nipsey Hussle's longtime partner Lauren London on Thursday posted a tribute to the rapper and philanthropist on what would have been his 34th birthday.
"Today We celebrate You my beloved / Today we honor you King / We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life," London wrote on Instagram. "We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. His Purpose still lives on with us all."
"Long Live My other half / My beloved King," said the post, accompanied by a photo of Hussle, a photo of London by a memorial for the rapper, and a photo of the pair, showing London glancing adoringly at Hussle.
"Ermias / Nip Hussle The Great! / I miss you / I love you," London wrote, using Hussle's given first name.
Hussle was shot multiple times in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles on March 31. He died at the hospital from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, authorities said.
Following his death, Los Angeles mourned the loss of a community entrepreneur, leader, and activist.
Earlier this month, an announcement from Marathon Clothing said the store, which has become a popular spot for grievers and tourists, would be enclosed by a gate "to start the early development stages of the forthcoming Nipsey Hussle tower to commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Nipsey."
Hussle and London had a child together, and he had a daughter from a previous relationship.
Eric Ronald Holder Jr., accused of killing Hussle and wounding two other men, has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.