Nicki Minaj says she won't attend Met Gala because of Covid vaccination requirement

Rapper Nicki Minaj said in a series of tweets that she will not be attending Monday's annual Met Gala due to the Covid-19 vaccine requirement.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met," Minaj tweeted.

"It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj went on to share a series of bizarre claims about the shots, including a story from a cousin abroad who said he was declining to be vaccinated "cuz his friend got it & became impotent."

Minaj also implied in a tweet that she tested positive for Covid while preparing for the VMAs.

"Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?," she wrote.

Some of Minaj's followers replied to the artist, begging her to stop tweeting, claiming both that her anecdotes were bizarre and that the efficacy and safety of the vaccines were already extremely well researched.

When one fan shared that they will have to get vaccinated because they wouldn't get a job otherwise, Minaj replied that she understands a "lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine."

"I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc.," she added.

In a later tweet, she asked followers: "Which vaccine would you recommend? It’s #QueenRadio time. Talk to me."