Oprah Winfrey signs mega-deal with Apple for original programming

Oprah Winfrey has given the entire media industry something to talk about.

Apple announced a multi-year partnership with the former queen of daytime talk to produce original programming for the tech company as it tries to take on Netflix and Amazon into an increasingly crowded content field.

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the world premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2018. Jordan Strauss / Invision - AP file

"Together, Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world," Apple said in a statement.

It's the latest salvo in a pop culture battle for attention and comes three weeks after Netflix announced a deal to bring former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obamas as producers of exclusive content. That streaming service was already basking in the glow of previous deals with "Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes and talk show icon David Letterman.

One day before the Winfrey news broke, Amazon touted a new first-look deal with Nicole Kidman's production company.

"As a shot across the bow that Apple has arrived in the content environment, it's as big as you can get," said Robert Thompson, director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University, told NBC News.

"By signing her, it's got great symbolic value. But whether or not big exciting content comes out of these big exciting signings is yet to be determined," Thompson said.

Former President Barack Obama and David Letterman from MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN on Netflix Netflix

Thompson compares the spree of signings to Monopoly players who try to buy every single property on the game-board as a strategy to win.

"There's only one Oprah," Thompson said. "These signings are as much about keeping away these limited number of big names away from the competitors."

The Apple deal will not affect Winfrey's contract with OWN, her television network, with which she recently extended her contract for another seven years.

The financials of the deal have not been made public.