By Elisha Fieldstadt

A police department in Washington has opened an investigation into the death of Casey Kasem more than four years after the radio icon's death.

"We received information from the family that alleges the death to be wrongful and we are conducting an administrative review of that information. The case is being titled Death Investigation," Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey told NBC News. He said the review was opened on Oct. 29.

Casey Kasem died in June 2014 in Washington state, where his wife, Jean Kasem, took him after removing him from a medical facility in Southern California where he was receiving around-the-clock care.

The longtime "American Top 40" host had a form of dementia and severe bedsores when he died.

Jean Kasem and Kasem's three adult children from a previous marriage have been in a drawn-out and sometimes bizarre battle since his death. Kerri, Julie, and Michael Kasem filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jean Kasem in 2015 after prosecutors declined to charge her with elder abuse.

She's denied the claims. Both sides have accused the other of being motivated by greed over Casey Kasem’s estimated $80 million fortune.