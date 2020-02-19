Rapper Pop Smoke fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California, multiple sources told NBC News.
The Brooklyn-born artist, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was 20.
Capt. Steven Lurie of the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood division would not confirm during a news conference Wednesday morning that the victim of a home invasion on Hercules Drive in Hollywood Hills was Jackson.
The LAPD received a call at 4:55 a.m. from someone on the East Coast who said a friend inside the home had contacted them saying multiple suspects had broken into the home, and one had a handgun. Lurie said between two and six suspects entered the home, and one of them was wearing a mask.
One person in the home was shot and brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead "hours later," Lurie said.
Several people who were inside the home were detained by police and released, Lurie said. No one has been arrested. Witnesses were still being interviewed by homicide detectives early Wednesday.
Lurie said it was unclear who owns the home and whether the invasion was targeted.
Jackson release his breakout hit "Welcome to the Party" in April 2019. Nicky Minaj remixed the song, which was originally a part of Jackson's debut mixtape, "Meet the Woo."
Minaj posted a tribute to Jackson on Instagram Wednesday morning.
50 Cent also mourned the rapper.
In December of that year, Jackson collaborated with JackBoys and Travis Scott on "Gatti."
He ran into a legal problem in January when he was accused of transporting a stolen Rolls-Royce across state lines. Jackson and the owner of the car had made a verbal agreement in Los Angeles that Jackson could use the car in an upcoming music video in exchange for the owner receiving special treatment at a Pop Smoke concert.
Jackson was supposed to return the car after the video shoot, but the owner tracked the car by GPS to Arizona, and also said a photo of Jackson and the car in New York had been posted to social media. That's when the owner reported the luxury car stolen.
Earlier this month, Jackson dropped his second mixtape, "Meet the Woo V.2." The debuted #7 on the Top 200 chart, Billboard tweeted Tuesday.
The rapper had retweeted a fan less than an hour before his death.
"I am so distraught right now. May he rest in power," that fan tweeted Wednesday morning. "I can't stop crying."