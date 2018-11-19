Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and three of his associates were in federal custody on Monday after being arrested overnight, according to the New York Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, 22, was arrested on racketeering and firearms charges. Law enforcement also arrested Tekashi 6ix9ine's associates, Kifano Jordan, who goes by "Shotti," Jensel Butler, who goes by "Ish," and Faheem Walter, who goes by "Crippy."

Details of arrested were not immediately clear. His arraignment in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Tekashi 6ix9ine had been given a plea deal on Wednesday in an alleged assault case involving a New York Police Department officer.

The rapper pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct and was told he'd need to stay out of trouble for one year to avoid jail time.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was also on probation for violating the terms of a plea agreement related to his 2015 arrest for using of a child in a sexual performance.