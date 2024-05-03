Raven-Symoné tells people to stop sending death threats to wife Miranda Pearman-Maday

Raven-Symoné has no shortage of words when it comes to defending her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.

On May 2, the couple posted a TikTok in which the “Raven’s Home” star called out the trolls who have been sending death threats and hurtful comments to her wife.

“Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop,” Raven-Symoné captioned the video.

In the clip, the actor elaborates saying, “Stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

Pearman-Maday added that it’s “really become wild” and they felt like they needed to clear the air. She said she never once said that she didn’t know who Raven-Symoné was.

“I only ever said that I did not grow up watching ‘That’s So Raven,’ I did not watch her as a child,” she said. “But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I’ve also been at a lot of this work.”

Pearman-Maday continued by saying that her wife is “endlessly talented” and that she is more than just Raven-Symoné, the celebrity, to her.

“That’s why we’re feeling inclined to address this because I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation,” she said.

The comments appear to come after the couple did an interview with Podcaster Fannita, in which the host and Raven-Symoné started singing The Cheetah Girls song “The Party’s Just Begun.”

After they sang a snippet from the first “Cheetah Girls” movie, Pearman-Maday said she didn’t know what song they were singing.

Meanwhile, the couple is stronger than ever. The two met at a bar in West Hollywood in 2015, they revealed on the YouTube show Face to Face With David.

Their connection was instantaneous enough for them to reshape their lives. “Why don’t you come move to New York and live with me? We just met,” Raven-Symoné, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, recalled on the podcast.

Pearman-Maday said she “dropped” her “bills, responsibilities and job” and went with Raven-Symoné to New York, where she was about to start hosting “The View.” Pearman-Maday told People, “It was one of those things where you didn’t want the person to ever leave.”

Years later, they’re married and host a podcast together called “The Best Podcast Ever.”

Who is Raven-Symone’s wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday?

Pearman-Maday told People in an interview that she worked as a personal assistant. Raven-Symoné described her as being a “boss b---h” with “longevity in the industry.”

Pearman-Maday also said she worked as a birth doula in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It makes me fall in love with you more when I see you do your job. You are so attentive, helpful, smart, educated (and) calm,” Raven-Symoné said.

When they met, Raven-Symoné asked her now wife to sign an NDA

Raven-Symone required all her dating partners to sign an NDA, she said on her podcast.

She and Pearman-Maday were about two months into their relationship when the time came for her now wife to sign.

“I was really reluctant (to ask) because I knew something was different about Miranda,” the former “That’s So Raven” star said on an episode of their podcast.

She said her mother pressured her to follow her longstanding, self-imposed rule of having the document signed.

Pearman-Maday initially refused.

“She’s like, ‘I don’t understand,’ because she knew that we had something different,” Raven-Symoné said. “It just feels different. She did it for me because she knew that I was being pushed elsewhere, and she understood.

“We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all.’ She knows who she is, so she did it, but she’s also proven to be beyond the three pages (of the NDA).”

Here’s how Raven-Symoné describes Miranda Pearman-Maday

Raven-Symoné wrote a wordy tribute to her wife for her birthday in 2023.

“Thank you for being empathetic, driven, and magical,” Raven-Symoné in the caption of an Instagram post. “You are loved by me and so many.”

The actor also wrote on Instagram after they got married in 2020, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home.”

She shared her 1st impression of Raven-Symoné

Pearman-Maday and Raven-Symoné interviewed each other on Entertainment Tonight. Pearman-Maday shared her first impression of her future wife in 2015: “I’m going to marry her. I just knew. In June of 2020, I was proven correct.”

Raven-Symoné, on her end, knew Pearman-Maday was “the one” when she was mad at her, but still wanted to hug her “at the same time.” She said, “I wanted you close to me even though I was mad at you.”