Reese Witherspoon and James Toth announce divorce

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are going their separate ways.

After more than a decade together, the couple announced in a joint statement Friday that they are divorcing.

“We have some personal news to share,” the statement posted on Witherspoon’s Instagram stated. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything that we have created together,” the statement added.

The “Your Place or Mine” star and the producer got married in 2011 at her ranch in Ojai. They share 10-year-old son Tennessee.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” the joint statement continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

The note is signed, “Reese and Jim.”

This was Toth’s first marriage.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008. The former couple share 23-year-old daughter Eva and 19-year-old son Deacon.