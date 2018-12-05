Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Sarah Hyland is taking a break from social media after she was criticized for asking for donations to help her family after her cousin died.

The “Modern Family” star announced her decision Monday on her official Twitter account.

“You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while,” Hyland tweeted Monday.

Some social media users took exception with Hyland, who reportedly earns more than $100,000 an episode for her role on “Modern Family,” asking fans to support a GoFundMe account set up to pay funeral and medical expenses for her cousin and for her uncle's surgeries. Hyland did not create the GoFundMe page, but tweeted a link to it and urged people to “please donate.”

Hyland’s cousin, Trevor Canaday, was killed Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska, in a suspected drunk driving incident. He was 14.

Hyland shared news of her cousin’s death in a tweet on Sunday and said her uncle, who was injured in the crash, was in the hospital awaiting more surgeries.

Earlier Monday, Hyland asked critics "who have negative thoughts or opinions about the tragedy that happened” to her family, “to keep them to themselves."

With the announcement of her social media hiatus, Hyland joins the likes of Selena Gomez, Kanye West and Ariana Grande, who have all done the same in recent months due to negative responses.