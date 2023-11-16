Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape and abuse by former romantic partner Cassie

Sean Combs, the rapper commonly known as Diddy, has been accused of rape and abuse by his former romantic partner Cassie.

Cassie, a singer and entertainer whose full name is Cassandra Ventura, alleged in a complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court that Combs raped and physically abused her — including punching, beating, kicking and stomping on her — over the course of their relationship.

Ventura, 37, "was held down by Mr. Combs and endured over a decade of his violent behavior and disturbed demands," the complaint said.

A lawyer for Combs, 54, rejected the accusations, calling them offensive and outrageous.

Combs is also accused in the lawsuit of blowing up a man's car after learning that the man was romantically interested in Ventura. The suit states that Combs forced Ventura to have sex with male sex workers while he watched, masturbated and filmed the incidents. It also alleges that he encouraged Ventura to drink excessive amounts of alcohol and abuse drugs, while forcing her to get illegal prescription medications for him, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that Combs chased a rival industry executive with a gun when he found out the executive was nearby and forced Ventura to carry a gun.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," his lawyer Ben Brafman, said in a statement to NBC News. "For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail."

"Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day,” Brafman said.

In a statement, Ventura said that she had stayed silent for years, but was “finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

"With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life," the statement said.

The couple met around 2005, and he later signed Cassie, a singer, model, actress and dancer, to his record label, Bad Boy Records.

The suit states that she attempted to end the relationship in 2018 after she was sexually assaulted.

She is seeking unlisted compensatory and punitive damages.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.