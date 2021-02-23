Shailene Woodley engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

After weeks of speculation, actor Shailene Woodley confirmed in an interview on “The Tonight Show” that she’s engaged to football star Aaron Rodgers.

She explained they’ve been engaged “for a while” after meeting during the pandemic.

“Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,’” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

“He’s, first of all, a wonderful, incredible human being,” she said. “But I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living.”

As Fallon laughed, Woodley went on to explain that she never watched sports growing up and still has never been to a football game.

“But he’s really so good at it,” she said laughing. “When we met, I knew he was a football guy but I never knew what kind of a football guy he was ... I am still constantly learning."

“Because I don’t know him as the football guy!” Woodley explained. “I know him as like, the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ That’s the guy I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports.”

Incidentally, Rodgers will get his “Jeopardy!” wish — he’s one of several upcoming guest hosts that have been announced following the death of Alex Trebek.

In her Monday night interview, Woodley also opened up to Fallon about how her dog had been immediately taken with Rodgers.

“When I first met him … my dog pulled me aside and was like, ‘If you don’t date this dude, I will disown you as my mother because the three feet I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I’m able to run with him,'" she joked.

Monday night’s interview with Fallon marks the first time Woodley has spoken publicly about her engagement to the “football guy,” though earlier this month the Green Bay Packers quarterback casually revealed he got engaged during his virtual acceptance speech at the NFL Honors broadcast, where he was named the 2020 MVP.

“Thank you so much. It's an honor to win this award for the third time,” he began. “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season.”

Then he quickly slipped in a big piece of news: “I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career,” he said.

The news of the engagement comes less than a year after both ended previous relationships. Rodgers and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick called it quits in July after more than two years together. In April 2020, Woodley confirmed she and rugby player Ben Volavola had broken up.