'Sherlock' star Benedict Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers

“He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave,” witness Manuel Dias told a U.K. newspaper.
Source: Associated Press
Image: Director Sophie Hunter and actor Benedict Cumberbatch
Director Sophie Hunter and actor Benedict Cumberbatch attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California.Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

LONDON — The food-delivery firm Deliveroo thanked Benedict Cumberbatch on Saturday after a newspaper reported that the “Sherlock” star had fought off muggers who were attacking one of its cyclists.

Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London’s Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle.

He said Cumberbatch jumped out of the car and grabbed one of the attackers.

“I had hold of one lad and Benedict another,” Dias was quoted as saying. “He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave.”

“Here was ‘Sherlock Holmes’ fighting off four attackers just round the corner from Baker Street,” he added.

The fictional detective’s home address in London is around the corner from the scene of the attack.

Cumberbatch’s spokeswoman declined to comment.

The newspaper didn’t say when the incident occurred. Police said a delivery cyclist was assaulted in the street in November.

On Saturday, Deliveroo praised Cumberbatch “for his heroic actions.”

“On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: Thank you so much,” it said.

