Simon Cowell breaks his back in electric bike mishap

Reality television star Simon Cowell was scheduled for surgery on Saturday after breaking his back at his California home.

Cowell, 60, fell while testing an electric bike in his Malibu courtyard with his family and was taken to the hospital, according to a spokesperson for Cowell.

The television personality was initially doing fine under observation, but the spokesperson later provided an update that Cowell had broken his back and was scheduled for surgery.

Beginning his career as a record producer in the 1980s and 1990s, Cowell rose to fame in the 2000s as the curmudgeonly judge on “American Idol.” Cowell became a household name with his often blunt and harsh commentary to contestants of the reality series.

The judge has gone on to participate and produce similarly formatted reality shows, such as “The X Factor” and “America’s Got Talent.” Cowell has been credited with the success of numerous musical artists in the last two decades, including bands Fifth Harmony and One Direction.