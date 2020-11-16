Sinbad, veteran stand-up comedian, recovering from a stroke

Sinbad is recovering from a recent stroke, the stand-up comedian's family confirmed in a statement to the Associated Press on Monday.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations," the comedian's family said. "While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

Sinbad, born David Adkins, burst onto the comedy scene in the 1990s, gaining fame with his HBO stand-up specials and work on sitcoms such as "A Different World" and the short-lived "The Sinbad Show."

He has also acted in several films, including "Houseguest," "First Kid" and the Christmas comedy "Jingle All the Way."

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” Sinbad's family said.

Sinbad, 64, has two children with his wife, Meredith Fuller.