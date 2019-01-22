Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 22, 2019, 12:42 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 22, 2019, 1:21 PM GMT By Nancy Ing, Erik Ortiz and Phil Helsel

PARIS — Chris Brown was detained by police in Paris and accused of aggravated rape and drug offenses, and he and two others were later released but an investigation continues, a judicial source close to the investigation told NBC News.

A statement on Brown’s Instagram account denied the allegations, and called them false.

The Associated Press, citing two anonymous police officials, said the 29-year-old singer was detained Monday along with his bodyguard and one other person after a woman accused Brown of raping her in a hotel room last week.

NBC News could not immediately confirm the report. Judicial police can generally hold someone for 24 hours, although an extension can be sought for more serious charges.

A highly placed judicial source said that "the police detention of Chris Brown and two other persons brought into police custody on accusation of aggravated rape and drug related charges has been lifted tonight," and the three people were released.

But the source said "the investigation is not closed at this stage and continues under the authority of the Parquet of Paris."

Brown's publicists at Sony Music did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

A message posted on Brown’s Instagram account Tuesday afternoon ET appeared to respond to the accusation, saying, "This B!tch Lyin'."

"I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!" the message said.

Before Tuesday afternoon, Brown last posted to his Instagram account on Monday from Paris, including a picture of himself at a dance rehearsal at the LAX Studio.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has faced a slew of legal trouble stretching back to 2009, when he was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015.

Another ex-girlfriend of Brown's, model Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against him two years ago.

And last spring, Brown was accused of presiding over a drug-fueled orgy at his Los Angeles mansion where a woman was sexually assaulted by two of his associates.

In his latest legal trouble, Brown was charged last month in Los Angeles with two counts of having a restricted species without a permit after he posted a picture on Instagram showing his daughter with a capuchin monkey. His next court date was scheduled for next month.

Nancy Ing reported from Paris, and Erik Ortiz from New York.