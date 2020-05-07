'Something Borrowed' author sorry for Meghan Markle criticism, denies 'racial undertones'

Romance author Emily Giffin apologized on Wednesday for criticizing Meghan Markle and questioning the maternal skills of the Duchess of Sussex.
Giffin, who wrote the best-selling novel “Something Borrowed,” made disparaging comments on Instagram about a video of Markle reading a story with Archie, her son with Prince Harry that turned 1 on Wednesday. The video was for charitable organization Save the Children.
Giffin posted a text-message conversation to Instagram in which she called Markle “phony” and “unmaternal” in the video, according to screenshots posted to Twitter.
“Adorable child and book,” Giffin said in one Instagram post. “But...Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read?”
The posts quickly drew the ire of those on social media who felt that the reaction to Markle’s video was unwarranted, and some alleged it seemed Giffin had a problem with Markle's racial identity.
The author’s accounts were switched to private on Wednesday as the backlash swirled on social media. After hours of silence, Giffin apologized in a new post, denying accusations that her comments were rooted in racism.
“I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones,” Giffin said. “It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”
The author said that she has long been interested in the British monarchy but felt bothered by how both Markle and Prince Harry handled their departure from royal life earlier this year. Giffin admitted that those feelings may have bled into subsequent posts.
Giffin said in her apology Wednesday that she "absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family.”