'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman granted restraining order after alleged extortion attempt

Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman, one of the stars of the new DC Comics movie, "The Suicide Squad," has obtained a restraining order against a woman he alleges has been threatening to harm him and extort him for money.

Kinnaman said in an Instagram post Friday that he filed for a restraining order against Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish-Jamaican model also known as Bella Davis.

"Earlier this morning, I filed for a restraining order against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me," the post reads.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order that expires on Aug. 30, when Kinnaman and Magnusson are expected to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court for a hearing.

According to the application for the restraining order obtained by NBC News, Kinnaman and Magnusson were involved in a "very brief romantic relationship" in 2018 that involved "consensual sex." In September 2020, Kinnaman blocked Magnusson after he said he received "sexually explicit videos" from her at a time when he was in a relationship with another woman, the document states. Despite being blocked, Magnusson insisted on finding other ways to communicate with Kinnaman, but he did not respond, according to the application. She allegedly became "increasingly angry and confrontational," the document states.

In an Instagram post Friday, Magnusson alleged Kinnaman "raped me twice." In a separate post, she shared a screenshot of what she claims is an email from her lawyer in Swedish, saying that "the man in question wants you to sign a confidentiality agreement" in exchange for money and other accommodations.

In the application for the restraining order, Kinnaman accused Magnusson of threatening to publicize false information about him if he did not follow through with favors that would help her secure jobs in Hollywood, among other things. One of the false allegations was "that he had sex with her against her will in December 2018," Kinnaman said.

Joel Kinnaman, at left, as Colonel Rich Flag in "The Suicide Squad". Warner Bros Pictures

"While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors," Kinnaman said on Instagram.

NBC News could not reach Magnusson for comment on Saturday.

The scandal comes as "The Suicide Squad" is expected to top the domestic box office chart this weekend, with an estimated three-day gross of $25.65 million. While the estimate falls slightly short of previous industry predictions that it would gross over $30 million in its first weekend, the R-rated superhero film is still set to top the box office by a margin of $10 million.

As the delta variant causes Covid-19 concerns to rise in the U.S., it is possible that moviegoers are opting to stay inside this weekend and enjoy the James Gunn-directed film from the comfort of their homes on HBO Max, where it is also available to stream.

"The Suicide Squad" is the latest big-screen take on the DC team of anti-heroes. It stars Kinnaman, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Sylvester Stallone. On Friday, the film opened to $12 million from 4,002 theaters, and has received favorable reviews from critics and audience members alike.

Kinnaman is also known for appearing in the 2014 remake of "Robo-Cop" as well as for his TV appearances in shows like "The Killing," "Altered Carbon," and "House Of Cards."