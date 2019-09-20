Breaking News Emails
Suzanne Whang, best-known as host of the HGTV series "House Hunters," died after a long battle with breast cancer, according to her partner.
She was 56.
Jeff Vezain wrote in a Facebook post on Whang's page, that he was by her side as she died at home Tuesday night.
"For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism," Vezain wrote. "She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet."
"Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits," he continued. "I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, 'Don’t cry.' So…cry if you will."
Vezain said laughing was a staple in the couple's relationship and that in addition to crying, he has laughed in her honor to cope with his loss.
"Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity," he wrote.
Whang hosted HGTV's "House Hunters" from 1999 to 2007. She also appeared on such shows as "Las Vegas," “Dexter,” “General Hospital” and “Arrested Development.”
"Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home," the network said in a statement Friday. "Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her."