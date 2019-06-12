Breaking News Emails
The bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry is officially over.
The two pop stars, who both have new music out this summer, announced the end to their years-long feud on Tuesday night.
Perry posted a picture on Instagram of a plate of cookies that had “Peace At Last” written on it with icing. She tagged Swift in the photo and captioned it “feels good @taylorswift,” even putting the location of the photo as “Let’s Be Friends.”
The two singers used to be friends, but things took a bad turn after Perry got close to singer John Mayer, who was rumored to be an ex of Swift.
Then, the two sparred over shared backup dancers, who allegedly switched from Perry's tour to Swift's and then back to Perry.
The drama spurred two hit songs, “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift, and “Swish Swish” by Katy Perry, where they each took shots at each other. Swift never named Perry, but told Rolling Stone at the time that "Bad Blood" was about a pop star who "basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour," saying that she and the unnamed singer were "straight-up enemies."
Things have cooled off since, and the Instagram post this week isn't the first time the two have acknowledged a reconciliation. Last year, Perry sent Swift an olive branch, literally, with an accompanying note apologizing. And two weeks ago, Swift added Perry's new bop, "Never Really Over," to her Apple Music playlist.
Now, the dust is settled, and some fans suspect that the two artists might even collaborate on a song together soon.