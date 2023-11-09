Taylor Swift has been on the sidelines rooting Travis Kelce on while he works, and now it's his turn.

The Kansas City Chiefs star is expected to settle into his role as cheerleader in Argentina, where Swift will make her next stop this week on the Eras Tour.

A source close to the couple confirmed Kelce's travel plans Wednesday.

Swift will resume her mammoth Eras Tour on Thursday in Buenos Aires. She's set to perform her 3½-hour show at Estadio River Plate for three consecutive nights.

Kelce, who is fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's international NFL game in Frankfurt, Germany, is taking advantage of the Chiefs' bye week to be Swift's cheer captain.

It's a recent role reversal: Not long after rumors started swirling about a possible relationship between the two, Swift started showing up at Chiefs games. She has been a frequent guest this NFL season in the VIP box dressed in Chiefs red.

It wouldn't be Kelce's first Eras Tour experience. He famously tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number when he saw the show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City over the summer, as he recalled on his podcast, "New Heights."

In this week's episode of the show — which Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles — he joked that he needs to "go somewhere nice" that is "south" and "closer to the equator" because his skin is so pale.

"South of the equator?" Jason Kelce joked, which was met with laughter from his brother.

Turns out Kelce's older brother may not have been far off.