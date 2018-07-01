Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Terry Crews settles lawsuit with agent he claims groped him at party

The agent denied the allegations in court documents, saying his actions were not sexual and caused no harm.
by Associated Press /
Image: Terry Crews
Terry Crews speaks onstage during Spike TV's 10th Annual Guys Choice Awards on June 4, 2016 in Culver City, California.Kevin Winter / Getty Images file

LOS ANGELES — The actor Terry Crews and agent Adam Venit have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which Crews alleged Venit groped him at a Hollywood party.

Venit's agency William Morris Endeavor, also named as a defendant, confirmed the deal Thursday in a statement saying the lawsuit would be dismissed.

Crews filed the civil lawsuit Jan. 30, saying that Venit grabbed and squeezed his crotch at a 2016 party. Crews was among the most prominent men to come forward as a victim amid the rise of the #MeToo movement.

Venit denied the allegations in court documents, saying his actions toward Crews were not sexual and caused no harm.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges in the case.

Crews' representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

