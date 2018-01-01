Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The Time's Up campaign is taking aim at R. Kelly over allegations he has sexually abused women.

The organization devoted to helping women in the aftermath of sexual abuse issued a statement Monday urging further investigation into Kelly’s behavior, which has come under closer scrutiny over the last year as women have come forward to accuse him of everything from sexual coercion to physical abuse.

Kelly has for years denied all such allegations. His management team released a statement later Monday saying that while criticizing a famous artist can draw attention to the Time's Up movement, this instance is "unjust and off-target."

But Time's Up organizers said they want a proper investigation into the "allegations of abuse made by women and their families for more than two decades now. And we declare with great vigilance and a united voice to anyone who wants to silence us — their time is up."

The statement was issued by the Women of Color committee within Time's Up, which includes Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay, TV mogul Shonda Rhimes and actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell.

The social media campaign #MuteRKelly has sought to stop his music from being played and to cancel his concerts, and Time’s Up said it is joining that call.

Specifically, the movement is seeking action from RCA Records, Kelly’s label; Spotify and Apple Music, which stream Kelly’s catalog; and Ticketmaster, which has sold tickets to his concerts. And it is calling for the cancellation of a May 11 concert in Greensboro, North Carolina.

RCA, Spotify, Apple Music and Ticketmaster didn’t immediately respond to email requests placed late Sunday night.

The Time’s Up letter was specifically addressed to women of color. It started by saying, “We see you. We feel you. Because we are you.”

It continued: “For too long, our community has ignored our pain. The pain we bear is a burden that too many women of color have had to bear for centuries. The wounds run deep."

Time’s Up cited Bill Cosby’s conviction last week for sexual assault as a step in the right direction but said it was “just a start.”

The organizers of the #MuteRKelly movement said they were gratified that Time’s Up was amplifying their cause.

“We will not stop until R. Kelly is held accountable for his sexual misconduct against Black girls and women, and we urge ALL artists, radio stations, record companies, streaming platforms and concert venues to cut ties with this accused predator,” Oronike Odeleye, a co-founder of the movement, said in a statement.

R. Kelly, whose hits include “Ignition,” and "I Believe I Can Fly,” is one of pop music’s best-selling artists. He has also written hits for artists ranging from Celine Dion to Michael Jackson to Lady Gaga.

His management team in its statement Monday night said those speaking up against the artist have "rushed to judgment" and that he remains the target of a "malicious conspiracy."

"R. Kelly’s music is a part of American and African-American culture that should never — and will never — be silenced," the team added. "Since America was born, black men and women have been lynched for having sex or for being accused of it. We will vigorously resist this attempted public lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture."