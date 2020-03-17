Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson leave hospital for home quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are no longer hospitalized as the couple has moved to self-quarantine at their Australia home after testing positive for coronavirus.
Hanks, 63, announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, on his social media Wednesday. But both actors are now out of the hospital and quarantined at home, according to the two-time Oscar winner's son, Chet Hanks.
"So quick update on my folks, they're out of the hospital," Chet Hanks said on Instagram Monday. "They're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better."
The "Forrest Gump" actor told fans on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday that he and Wilson sought medical care after they came down with symptoms resembling a cold, as well as body aches and slight fevers. They were in Australia while Hanks was filming a movie.
"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," he wrote.
The couple have since posted reassuring updates on social media to fans.
Actors Idris Elba and Kristofer Hivju on Monday also said they tested positive.
Elba, star of shows “Luther” and "The Wire," told fans he was not experiencing any symptoms of the disease. Hivju, who played fan favorite Tormund Giantsbane on "Game of Thrones," said he was experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.
Both actors said they were quarantining at home.